Letter: Voting yourself into poverty

Republican members of Congress are openly declaring that they will block raising the debt ceiling to force Democrats to agree to big cuts in Social Security and Medicare.

Raising the debt ceiling is not new spending. It is paying for spending already authorized by Congress. Defaulting on it is like running up charges on a credit card and telling the bank you are not paying. Goodbye, credit rating.

Furthermore, threatening to destroy the good faith and credit of the U.S. dollar and throwing the global economy into meltdown just to wreck Social Security and Medicare is essentially extortion. It is the equivalent of a big, bent-nose thug saying: “Nice business you got here. Would be too bad if something happened to it!” right before he lets go of your lapels.

Destroying Social Security has been the GOP’s Holy Grail for more than 80 years. Same for Medicare since the 1960s. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida – who was CEO of Columbia/HCA when the company was fined $1.7 billion for Medicare fraud – recently rolled out an 11-point plan that includes the ”sunsetting” of every federal law every five years, including Social Security and Medicare. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin wants to go one better, forcing the reauthorization of Social Security every year.

So voters, collecting benefits from these programs and those approaching eligibility need to ask themselves one question: Do I hate Joe Biden and the Democrats enough to vote myself into poverty?

Mark Stephenson

McHenry