Letter: Vote for Donna Kurtz

I am supporting Donna Kurtz to be the next McHenry County Treasurer. Over the years, I’ve come to know Donna as a thoughtful, hard-working community-minded person. Her knowledge of county government from her years as a County Board member and her dedication to public service is also impressive.

Donna exhibits all the qualities that we need in our county treasurer. She is honest and open, understands the critical details involved with managing money and is an excellent communicator who will work well with both staff and elected officials.

I also know that Donna will work hard to build upon the great work done by the current treasurer, so our county can continue to take advantage of new advancements in technology and best practices.

We can trust Donna Kurtz to protect our tax dollars. Please join me in voting for Donna Kurtz, McHenry County treasurer.

Mike Buehler

Chairman, McHenry County Board