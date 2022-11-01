Letter: Personal freedom is at stake in this election

Personal freedom is on the ballot in Illinois on Nov. 8. Though it may not seem like it, we, the voters, not politicians and courts, are actually in charge. If we vote, the government doesn’t get to intrude in our private decisions such as when and if to start a family.

We can stop Medicare and Social Security, which we’ve earned by working our entire lives, from being on the chopping block. We can ensure that the Inflation Reduction Act keeps its funding so that there are subsidies for those of us who need help with health insurance, a cap on drug and insulin prices and money for a transition to clean energy and clean energy jobs. We can make sure that our children feel safe in school with common sense gun laws such as a ban on assault weapons and stronger background checks.

There is global inflation right now with oil and other greedy companies increasing prices so that anti-democratic candidates win your votes. If you recall, however, these politicians’ only goal was to give tax cuts to the already rich.

If you believe in personal freedom and a bright future, come out to vote for Sean Casten for Congress and Elizabeth Rochford for Illinois Supreme Court.

Ellen Vestergaard

Hinsdale