Letter: How to reduce wasteful spending

It seems so long ago, but it wasn’t when we had a budget surplus under Clinton and a Republican Congress (2001).

Now Biden brags about reducing the budget deficit to only $1.2 trillion in the 2023 budget.

Congress can’t cut spending for Social Security, so if Congress wants to increase revenues and reduce reckless spending, here are a few suggestions: Reduce the bloated military budget, space program, and immigration, and eliminate all pork barrel products.

Republicans talk a good game about reducing wasteful spending, so let’s see how they do when it counts.

My prediction is that there’ll be continued huge budget deficits.

Victor Darst

Huntley