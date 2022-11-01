Letter: Amendment 1 is a property tax hike

If Amendment 1 is passed on Nov. 8, it will give union leaders in Illinois more power than in any other state. Most states don’t include any language in their state constitution about labor unions. In Illinois, taxpayers are already suffering the effects of the provision in the Illinois Constitution that ensures public unions’ pensions (which include a guaranteed 3% increase in pension benefits each year) cannot be changed, even though the state’s unfunded pension obligations already exceed $300 billion and continue to skyrocket.

Amendment 1 would allow government unions to make demands outside the normal scope of bargaining. It will make taxpayer-friendly reforms much less likely to occur. The additional power this would give to public union bosses, will most assuredly exacerbate the level of corruption we already have in Illinois.

High property taxes are one of the main reasons why taxpayers are fleeing our state. This proposed amendment gives union bosses the ability to ask for anything they want in a collective bargaining agreement, which will be paid for by the taxpayers. This in my opinion does not serve the needs of a majority of Illinoisans and most certainly puts more power in the hands of union leaders. For this reason, I strongly encourage my fellow Illinoisans to vote no on Amendment 1.

Kim Brown

Algonquin