Letter: Voters should consider serious candidates only

The most important race in this election on Nov. 8 might be one of those near the bottom of your ballot concerning our Supreme Court. Voters need to know that one of the contestants is a wannabe sheriff/attorney general/U.S. Senator who now wants to be Supreme Court justice. He is a serial, silly candidate and he’d be a terrible choice. He has no experience as a judge. None. Voters have rejected him on multiple occasions. It’s not just because he’s never been a judge. It’s because he will not be a good judge and could never be a good judge.

He describes himself as a ”bowling ball in a China shop.”

Dick Durbin said: “his mind is bubbling over with screwball conspiracies.”

Maybe that’s why all bar associations that rated him have found him “Not Recommended.” You won’t find him at any candidate forums because he can’t defend his extremist positions. When he has spoken, he has denied the results of the previous election and promoted his agenda to put the state’s highest court in the middle of political controversies.

Fortunately, the voters have an excellent alternative in Judge Elizabeth Rochford. She is well-known and respected through-out the state as a great judge and an effective leader. Judge Rochford has the highest possible ratings by every bar association. The choice is clear. Please join me in keeping our judiciary strong and impartial by voting for Judge Elizabeth Rochford for Illinois Supreme Court.

Jack D. Franks

Marengo