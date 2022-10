Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his conclusion overturning Roe v. Wade: “The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion. … We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

Women, their doctors, men who honor women, dads who protect their daughters and anyone who loves our democracy need to answer Justice Alito’s call to action and vote in November.

Anna Gifford

Huntley