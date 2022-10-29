Letter: Workers need protection from fickle legislature

An opinion piece in the Northwest Herald recently stated opposition to the proposed Illinois constitutional amendment to establish the right of workers to form unions and enter into contracts with employers that would be binding on both employers and employees. In that opinion piece, the writer claimed that the amendment was unneeded, as workers already have those rights in Illinois (protected by the Illinois Collective Bargaining Freedom Act) and speculated that establishing such an “unneeded” constitutional right might lead to unforeseen mischief.

Since 2000, workers and their unions have lost these rights in six states – joining 21 other states by passing deceptively named ”right-to-work” legislation. These laws ought to be called “right to work for less” as they are intended to break unions by creating a loophole for some to refuse paying union dues while still receiving union benefits.

In Illinois, one municipality already passed such legislation, leading to the need for the aforementioned Collective Bargaining Freedom Act. But that law is vulnerable to repeal at the whim of the legislature. And, as has recently been demonstrated in each of our surrounding states, there are those (even some newspapers) awaiting the opportunity to pass such laws in Illinois.

A “yes” for this amendment by a majority of Illinois voters will constitutionally embed this right and ensure a fickle legislature will not be able to take it away.

Robert F. Beltran

McHenry