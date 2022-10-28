Letter: Common sense

In January 1776 Thomas Paine published his pamphlet entitled “Common Sense.” The following are some excerpts from the opening paragraphs:

“Some writers have so confounded society with government, as to leave little or no distinction between them; whereas they are not only different, but have different origins. Society is produced by our want, and government by our wickedness; the former promotes our happiness positively by uniting our affections, the latter negatively by restraining our vices. Society in every state is a blessing, but Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil; in its worst state an intolerable one. Wherefore, security being the true design and end of government, it unanswerably follows that whatever form thereof appears most likely to ensure it to us, with the least expense and greatest benefit, is preferable to all others. In the following pages I offer nothing more than simple facts, plain arguments, and common sense.”

Thomas Paine’s pamphlet is available on the internet, and it’s just as pertinent today as it was in 1776. Security meant the military to protect the country and local law enforcement to protect our citizens and their rights. It did not mean ever-expanding welfare benefits and other “free” stuff. Democrats and “progressive” politicians have no Common Sense.

John Macrito

McHenry