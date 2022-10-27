Letter: Tirio for County Clerk

County Clerk is probably one of the most misunderstood and underappreciated public service positions one can hold. The person elected is entrusted to count election ballots, submit results for the county to the state efficiently, effectively and most importantly honestly.

Your county clerk is quite literally the protector of the electoral process from the time you cast your ballot to the final count. Therefore protection of election integrity must be in the hands of a person that possess unshakable integrity themselves. McHenry County’s current clerk Joe Tirio embodies the very integrity that all voters agree our representatives cannot be relied on without. Joe Tirio’s extraordinarily honest and dutiful character as a private citizen has been carried over into the job he has done as McHenry County Clerk since first elected in 2013. He has never approached this elected office with any kind of personal agenda, unlike most public servants end up working for but rather serves the public and conducts himself with impartial dedication.

What Joe Tirio says he is going to do gets done and done well. In all the years I’ve known him he has never forgotten that he works for you and me and never offers anything other than his absolute best. His encyclopedic knowledge of the ends and outs of local and state government coupled with his years of experience makes Tirio the only candidate McHenry voters already know they count on.

Liz Stute

Spring Grove