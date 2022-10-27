Letter: The Republican Party is subservient to the NRA

If anything demonstrates the subservience of the Republican Party to the NRA, it’s what’s happening in the Texas schools system. After the slaughter in El Paso, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott did nothing to strengthen gun safety laws. What is the Republicans’ twisted response? To send parents DNA kits for their children. That way it will be easier to identify children whose bodies have been torn asunder by a maniac with an assault weapon.

How sick and cynical is this? We won’t do anything to limit guns, but look how easy we’ve made it to identify your murdered child. Republicans are monsters.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin