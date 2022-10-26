Letter: Jack Kaskel fits District 8

I met Jack Kaskel a few years ago while buying native plants for my home prairie gardens. He and his wife Maurine operate Red Buffalo Nursery, a native plant nursery and natural areas restoration company in Richmond. I was thrilled to learn that he is a candidate for McHenry County Board’s District 8, which includes Richmond, Spring Grove, Harvard, Marengo and all the farmland between those cities.

Jack has actively supported McHenry County for the past 32 years as a volunteer steward for the McHenry County Conservation District, as a board member of the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County and as an Election Judge.

As a County Board member, Jack has pledged to uphold a responsible fiscal policy, government that supports working families and to protect our valuable farmland, farmers and natural areas. He will support corporations and workers by encouraging reinvestment in urban areas with proper infrastructure. Jack also values our rural agri-tourism, local food growers and the cottage industries of District 8.

With Jack’s years of experience as an active nursery owner his heart is in protecting the land and he has the fiscal experience of running a business. District 8 needs a knowledgeable board member to advocate for both crop farmers, agri-tourist farmers as well as backyard gardeners. Jack Kaskel would start out running on his first day with his knowledge and experience on water and soil issues. District 8 would be well-served with Jack Kaskel on our County Board.

Pat Lawlor

Marengo