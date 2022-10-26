Letter: Appreciating the mail-in ballot option

I just completed my mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 election. I had the opportunity to spend time considering every candidate on the ballot in a way that I have never done before.

When voting in a booth, I have been faced with a list of names of candidates of whom I had little knowledge. I understand that this was due to my lack of preparation. Having my ballot in hand facilitated the research process, I feel better about the choices I made than I have in the past.

I appreciate that this option has been made available to the citizens of Illinois.

Peg Bolm

McHenry