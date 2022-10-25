Letter: Vote Lisa Haderlein for Congress

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a 49-year precedent of reproductive choice for women and began talking about eliminating other precedents, Lisa Haderlein, seeing her opponent did not represent our values in Congressional District 16, decided to run for the office. Her opponent, against choice from the moment of conception, voted against Build Back Better and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, among others.

Lisa has lived in Harvard for 21 years. Formerly of Peoria, she was the director of planning and zoning for the county there. She’s a hard-working leader, currently serving on the Harvard City Council, the Library Board and as director of the nonprofit McHenry County Land Conservancy, where she’s raised millions of dollars for land conservation and created new jobs.

As our Congressional representative, she’s committed to:

Fight for reproductive freedom.

Support equal protection for all residents regardless of income, race, gender, country of birth, or state of residence.

Seek a path to citizenship that keeps families together.

Stand with farmers and other residents to conserve prime farm soil, provide clean water and mitigate the impacts of flooding and drought.

If Republicans become the majority in the U.S. House, they’ll again attempt to raise middle class taxes, end Medicare, Social Security, new senior drug benefits and the Affordable Care Act, preventing those of us with pre-existing conditions from getting healthcare.

Lisa represents the protection of clean air, soil, and water; voting rights; healthcare; gun safety; and reduced drug pricing.

Read more on Haderlein for Congress. She has my vote.

Susan Rosner

Marengo