Letter: Vote for Sean Casten

I’ve worked for Sean Casten in all his campaigns for congressional representative. I’ve closely followed his words and actions, as well as detailed information about him by “good government” advocates such as Open Secrets (that tracks flows of money in politics) and Vote Smart (voting records, policy positions, interest group ratings). I’ve never found even a whiff of credible evidence that he acts in his own financial interest or those of his contributors.

I have continued my strong support for him because he is transparent and unwavering in his ethical values and truth-telling. With everything I’ve observed and read in unbiased sources, he truly is fighting for the 6th District, for America and, concerning climate change, for the globe.

Sean shares my humanitarian values and high ethical standards. He shares my lifelong advocacy for the capitalist system. He shares my desire to allow all workers the right to improve their lot through democratic unions. And because of his scientific background and life’s work in decreasing greenhouse gases, he has both the knowledge and fierce motivation to fight climate change.

I believe that most folk in Congressional District 6 share Sean’s values. And I know that these values are honored by Democrats and opposed or largely ignored by Republicans. Without doubt, these values will be trampled underfoot, along with democracy itself, if Republicans regain control.

I hope you vote for Sean and campaign for him. It is the least we can do to fight for a brighter, more moral future.

Darold T. Barnum

Orland Park