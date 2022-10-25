Letter: Property tax freeze exemption

My wife and myself are retired seniors. Our property tax is around $7,000. We are very thankful for the freeze exemption. Now the household income maximum is $65,000 for the freeze exemption. They did not change it for several years. However, even under 3% inflation, it must be increased every year accordingly. For 2022 only, having 8% inflation we should get maximum increased up to $70,200, not taking into consideration the previous years.

I am sure a large part of Illinois retirees has similar problems. Keeping that in mind, in May 2022, we wrote letters to senators McConchie and Durbin and McHenry County Board Chairman Buehler asking them to increase the household income maximum. Sen. McConchie informed us the tax legislation is one of the top issues for him. Two other officials did not answer even the second letter, sent by certified mail. We are not very important voters for them, obviously.

Do we still have any hope to see an increase of the household income maximum?

Dr. Andrei Chugunov, Ph.D.

Cary