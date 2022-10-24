Letter: Something about Mary Mahady

Mary Mahady is running for McHenry County clerk. Please check her website for her many excellent qualifications for this position, marymahady.com. I’m writing to tell you about a few more that you may not find there, as I’ve known Mary for 40 years.

Something about Mary: she isn’t driven by ego to take on this important job. Mary is all about others, finding ways to make things fair, right and equitably for everyone in whatever job she has. This includes the countless hours of volunteer work she does or her profession. It’s always about others, not her.

Something about Mary: she is passionate. When she sees something that needs to be done, whether it be with her family, friends, in the community, or country, she doesn’t just talk about it or complain about it; she gets involved, helping in any and every way she can. There is no such thing as sitting on the sidelines with Mary.

Something about Mary: she is compassionate. She cares about everyone, whether she’s known you for decades or you’ve just met her. She has a heart of gold that she shares with all. A good example is the other night, after a fundraiser. There was a man setting up to sing. He fell, and before anyone else could react, it was Mary on the scene, holding his injured leg until paramedics arrived. That’s just who she is.

Something about Mary: a vote for her will be a vote you will not regret.

Joan Jensema

McHenry