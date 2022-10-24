Letter: News that should be reported

If Republicans take the U.S. House of Representatives, they will use the debt ceiling vote to demand cuts in Social Security and Medicare.

It seems to me that this is news that should be reported and editorialized, but we continue to hear crickets from our major newspapers and broadcast networks.

The GOP is bereft of any real policy goals other than lowering taxes for the rich and has become the party of white Christian nationalists and far-right militias.

Extreme Republicans must be voted out of office before we can move forward as a united country. Throw the scoundrels out on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin