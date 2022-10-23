Letter: Selfishness and abortion

Selfishness is a heart condition of an individual who cares only for oneself.

They are concerned only with one’s own interests, benefits and welfare regardless of the adverse impacts on others. Sadly, selfishness has come to dominate lifestyles within our individualistic culture.

Ethically, selfish acts violate the golden rule common to every major world religion: “Treat others as you would like others to treat you.”

Every unborn child has a created purpose that is snuffed out by the actions of every person involved in the decision and act to purposefully terminate its life while yet in the womb. That purpose is bestowed by the same creator who bestowed liberty and purposed life to each of us. How often is the motive for abortion the perception that one’s own life would be bettered if they did not have to responsibly care for the life yet growing within the womb?

Our society must realize that the vast majority all abortions are rooted in selfishness. Regulations will not meaningfully change this condition which deprives our world so many purposeful lives. Only changed hearts will reduce the demand for abortion.

David Albers

Crystal Lake