Letter: Gas shock? Blame OPEC allies and corporate greed

Gas prices are shocking and the blame for this assault on our pocketbooks lies with our supposed OPEC allies and greedy oil companies.

The United States protects Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with 5,000 troops and provided them over $54.6 billion in military aid from 2015 to 2021. Yet, these allies cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day and raised the oil price for U.S. buyers. This is a hostile action toward the United States.

Big oil companies aren’t helping. Annually, Americans give U.S. oil companies over $16 billion in subsidies. Yet, in the last quarter alone, Exxon has reported record-breaking profits of $17.9 billion. In 2021, oil companies amassed profits of $205 billion. The International Monetary Fund notes that, including indirect costs transferred to taxpayers, these subsidies actually are $662 billion. While Americans struggle to decide between buying gas or food, oil company executives are raking in shameless profits.

I applaud U.S. Rep. Sean Casten for cosponsoring legislation requiring the removal of U.S. troops and missile defense systems from Saudi Arabia in response to their hostile action toward our citizens. We cannot support a regime that brazenly hurts Americans.

I also applaud Casten’s The People Over Petroleum Act that eliminates $6 billion in oil tax subsidies and gives every American $500. If oil companies refuse to lower profits to help people survive, their subsidies should be reallocated to help citizens.

We must reelect Sean Casten to defend everyday Americans.

Bruce A. Lane

Cary