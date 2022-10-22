Letter: Leave some conspiracies on the internet

You always knew it would be coming to a paper close to us.

It is just unbelievable what conspiracy theories some people buy into. It is just simply unbelievable. It is expected that anonymous posters on various social media sites will simply make stuff up just to get a rise out of folks, but for people to actually spout some of this nonsense publicly without hiding behind anonymous handles really makes you shake your head.

The latest hokum circulating among some political candidates, radio and podcast “hosts,” and now even local folks is spouting about students’ demands to be allowed to act as so-called “furries” in local schools and to be provided litter boxes in restrooms. While there are variations of this absolute nonsense, a local writer recently claimed this happened in the school their child personally attended. There was no indication of any proof of this, such as stating they had pictures or personally visited the school and witnessed the so-called “furries” walking around and litter boxes in the restrooms.

No, you will never see this simply because it does not exist in any public school in this country. Of course, some will say there is no proof because the demons running the schools eliminated all proof when they were confronted with this issue by the originator of the nonsense. Total rubbish and another gigantic waste of time our school administrators need to address. Come on, people – leave this where it belongs – in the far reaches of the internet, where conspiracy prevaricators can lament among themselves. Just because some goofballs running for public office feel a need to spout this bunk doesn’t mean you should.

Timothy Knutsen

Crystal Lake