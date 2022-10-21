Letter: What do you want for our republic?

A recent letter in support of socialism contained a frightening amount of spin. Don’t be fooled. Socialism is communism’s anti-freedom little brother. Our own government published a white paper comparing the two. Consider this quote: “To economists, socialism is not a zero-one designation. Whether a country or industry is socialist is a question of the degree to which, firstly, the means of production, distribution, and exchange are owned or regulated by the state; and secondly, the state uses its control to distribute the country’s economic output without regard to final consumers’ willingness to pay or exchange (i.e., giving resources away “for free”). As explained below, this definition conforms with both statements and policy proposals from leading socialists, ranging from Karl Marx to Vladimir Lenin to Mao Zedong to modern self-described socialists.”

After reading that quote, ask yourself, “Is that really what you want for our republic?” If not, then follow Tulsi Gabbard’s lead. The party of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Truman and Kennedy is so far off the rails now as to be unrecognizable.

Doug Peterson

McHenry