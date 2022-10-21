Letter: Creating a socialist country

I told my neighbor that I liked his letter that was in the Oct. 6 paper. However, he told me he was upset because it was not what he submitted. The letter he submitted did not say that wealth inequality happens because some people are on welfare and, therefore, this causes divisiveness in our country. It is a fact that unequal outcomes happen both here and in every other country around the world. As conservatives, we have different ideas on how to tackle the issue of poverty that we feel are a much better solution than the current failing policies that the Democrats pursue. Conservatives are very giving of their time and resources to their churches, charities and other civic groups. We also believe that doctors should make more money than other people who may be working just as hard at their jobs.

Conservatives do not create the divisions that are happening in our country. It is socialist ideology and the tactics of the left that cause the divide.

We also know that the Northwest Herald discloses that they have the right to edit letters for length, clarity and content. However, it’s ironic that by changing the content of my neighbor’s letter, they have provided a perfect example of the first step in the socialists’ game plan – controlling what people read.

Mark Broughman

McHenry