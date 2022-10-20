Letter: Vote for Sean Casten

Keith Pekau’s recent tweet reminds me of a shiny red convertible parked by the roadside for quick sale. You see that it’s a cream puff and quickly buy it.

But then it won’t start. So you look under the hood. There’s nothing there.

Same is true with Pekau’s tweet: He promises he’ll stop “reckless spending.” But he doesn’t explain what reckless means or how he’d stop it.

He boasts that he’ll get our economy working. But he doesn’t share his plan since he has little understanding of this complex multi-institutional process.

Pekau promises to “put people over politics.” But if you look under the hood, you’ll find that he has never deviated from Republican political positions, which include putting politics over people.

Even worse, he avoids the critical issues Sean Casten has addressed at length: Climate. Health care. Women’s reproductive rights. Veterans’ well-being. Jobs. Gun safety. Racial justice. Voting rights. LGBTQ rights.

When Pekau is forced to address these issues, it’s again like the fraudulent convertible – there’s nothing under the hood that credibly explains his positions.

Pekau ducks the real issues because his positions are in direct conflict with District 6 voters. Don’t you think we deserve better?

Please vote for Sean Casten. He’ll continue fighting for you in Congress with common sense on issues vital to all our futures.

Teri Terrazino

Darien