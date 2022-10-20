Letter: Vote for Bill Foster

It is very important that everyone learns all they can about the candidates and votes in this midterm election. Due to the 2020 census in which Illinois lost a congressional seat, we were required to realign the districts, and now many of us are in the 11th Congressional District, thus resulting in new candidates for us to choose from.

After doing my research, I wholeheartedly endorse incumbent Congressman Bill Foster for reelection. From my viewpoint, he is the only candidate qualified to represent our district. Congressman Foster has proven to be an effective leader that is both levelheaded and intelligent. His views are mainstream and match the values of everyday working Americans. Finally, he truly wants to protect the democracy we all care about. Please vote for Democratic candidate Bill Foster.

Mike Montes

Crystal Lake