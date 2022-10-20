Letter: Does anyone read political ads?

We all know about the political ads that “look like a newspaper.” It got me thinking ... does anyone actually read the countless political ads, propaganda and mudslinging we get in our mailboxes each day?

One candidate for the Illinois General Assembly has inundated my mailbox multiple times a week since the summer. Do candidates actually believe people read the ads? Not in my house. They go right into the recycling bin (and hopefully get recycled).

Do candidates believe those mailers will influence people to vote for them? I would like to think that most voters see past the political stunts, but given recent events, I am not hopeful that we have the educated electorate that Thomas Jefferson said a democracy needs to survive.

Michael Tubridy

Crystal Lake