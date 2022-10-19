Letter: Vote for Kelli Wegener

Kelli Wegener is exactly the kind of person we need to represent us, as residents of District 5, on the McHenry County Board. Instead of playing politics, Kelli focuses on getting things done and serving all residents of her district, regardless of their political affiliation. She has a history of collaborating with people from different viewpoints, which leads to stronger ideas and better outcomes for everyone. Her focus on community, not conflict, is how our government should be run. Kelli has a strong financial background and is currently serving as the vice-chair of the finance committee. She is a fiscally conservative Democrat. She has sought economic investment from businesses and manufacturers to increase our tax base, which will work to decrease our property taxes. She also supports and has voted for creative solutions to reduce our taxes while supporting our community and encouraging growth for all residents of McHenry County. We need leadership like this to bring fresh ideas and creative solutions to our country. She has served her constituents well over the course of her term and deserves to be re-elected. Kelli has my vote, and she should have yours, too.

Allison Batt

Cary