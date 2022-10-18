Letter: Vote no on Amendment One

This is my last letter to the editor before the election. My last ray of hope is to try to convince the voters of McHenry County to vote against the Workers’ Right Amendment, Amendment 1. If you watched the debate for governor, you will know that just about everything JB Pritzker said was a lie and that this amendment is not needed. Balanced budget? Illinois has not had a balanced budget for over 20 years. All this amendment is is a tax increase. Just like the last referendum, it’s all about grabbing more money out of your pocket and putting it in theirs. So open your eyes and minds and really check what this referendum is all about. Once you know the truth, I’m sure that you will vote no. But please, make sure you do get out and vote.

Wally Gullang

Huntley