Letter: Thank you from the Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus Council 1288 in McHenry wishes to express our deep gratitude to the generosity shown by so many people during our annual ID Drive on the weekend of Sept. 16-18. Each year, the Knights of Columbus collects money for the benefit of those with intellectual disabilities. You see us with our Tootsie Rolls in front of the many fine retailers in McHenry who have allowed us to collect on this weekend. The money we collect helps to support Pioneer Center, Mainstay Therapeutic Farm, Special Camps and other organizations in McHenry County who work tirelessly for those with special needs.

We would also like to thank the many Knights of Columbus and especially the many volunteers from Holy Apostles and St. Mary’s parishes, Pioneer Center, Main Stay Therapeutic Farm and the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women who took a few hours of their weekend to help us to do these collections. Their unselfish gift of time is as precious as the monies we collect.

The generous spirit of donations, especially during these trying times, is indeed a blessing which will be rewarded in kind one day. As Knights of Columbus, we are extremely grateful to all of you who donated this weekend, as it helps us in our mission to those in need.

Daniel P. Cwiak

McHenry