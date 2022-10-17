Letter: Condo owners may use window signs

Many condo owners may wish to express their views on the upcoming elections by displaying signs or banners in areas that they own (windows, for sure, but rarely outside).

My condo’s rules and regulations forbid it — and apparently most condo associations have similar rules.

In the U.S. Supreme Court decision “City of Ladue vs. Gilleo,” window signs are expressly permitted as a First Amendment right.

I am hoping this information may assure condo owners of their freedom to use window signs.

Deborah Faust

McHenry