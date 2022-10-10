Letter: Support Judge Rochford

I am an attorney who has lived and practiced in Lake County since 1986, and I support Judge Elizabeth Rochford for the Illinois Supreme Court. Over the past decade, I have practiced before her, witnessing her leadership and integrity first hand.

Not surprisingly, Judge Rochford has earned the highest ratings from the Illinois State Bar Association and Lake County Bar Association. I have no doubt she will continue her work towards increasing access and transparency in the judicial system as a Supreme Court justice.

In stark contrast, Judge Rochford’s opponent, Mark Curran, has never served as a judge and is rated “not recommended” by the Illinois State Bar Association. He actively spreads misinformation about voter fraud and right-wing conspiracy theories. He is not fit to serve on the Supreme Court or any court.

We cannot risk having an unqualified candidate on the bench for the next decade.

Bridget W. Hutchen

Lake Forest