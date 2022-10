Darren Bailey spoke with the editorial board of the Chicago Tribune on Sept. 29. When asked how he felt about Donald Trump’s culpability for the Jan. 6 insurrection, he said:

“I’m not educated enough or informed enough to give you an answer on that.”

Ignorance is bliss, but perhaps he should get more informed and more educated on a whole lot of issues if he thinks he’s the right person to lead the state of Illinois.

Mary Hood

Richmond