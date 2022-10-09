Letter: Vote for Suzanne Ness

Residents of the 66th District look to their elected officials to meet the needs of their communities. State Rep. Suzanne Ness has done that and more. She has helped to secure more than $20 million in infrastructure spending for local municipalities and facilitated legislation that has helped senior citizens and the most vulnerable in the community. She has been involved in many aspects of her community, supporting shelters, standing up for community businesses impacted by violence, and seeing that federal dollars were spent in support of needs in District 66. She is a proud supporter of a woman’s right to choose and common-sense measures against gun violence. District 66 has a strong leader in Suzanne Ness.

Please vote for District 66 Representative Suzanne Ness on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Anna Gifford

Huntley