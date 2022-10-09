Letter: Creating a socialist country

Many of us have seen the to-do list of what is needed to create a socialist country. It starts with taking control of what people read, listen to, and watch on television and what children learn in school. Take control of every aspect of people’s lives (food, housing, and especially medical care) because that will make them fully dependent on the government. People will not fight back if you are providing everything for them. This creates a divide between the wealthy and the poor. Creating a divide, whether it is based on race, gender, age, or wealth, is a well-known Marxist tactic. Increase the level of government debt so that you are able to increase taxes, which will make everyone poorer. Take away people’s ability to defend themselves. Remove the belief in God from the government and schools, because people need to believe that only the government can know what is best for them. In many ways, the list above appears to be the agenda for the Democratic party.

That’s what’s needed to create a socialist country. The question is, why would we ever want to?

Tim Beck

McHenry