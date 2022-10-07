Letter: Hidden tax hike on the November ballot

You won’t see “The Workers Rights Amendment” on the Illinois ballot this November. It will be labeled “Proposed Amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution.” That’s Amendment 1. It’s all about unions and their getting more power. Public unions already dominate government in Illinois. If approved, the amendment will:

Guarantee higher taxes and debt (including an estimated $2,100 property tax hike), some predict.

Make Illinois one of the most unfriendly states for small businesses.

Allow government unions to nullify state laws and potentially overturn more than 350 existing Illinois laws.

Grant government union bosses more power than those in any other state.

Supporters’ TV ads are misleading. Don’t be persuaded. Do the research for yourself.

Patricia Artner

Crystal Lake