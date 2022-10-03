Letter: Vote for Kelli Wegener for County Board

I urge the citizens of County Board District Five to vote for Kelli Wegener on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kelli was elected to the Board in 2018 in District Three, but due to redistricting and the number of County Board members being reduced from 24 to 18, she is now running in District Five. Kelli is the vice-chair of the Finance Committee, applying her unique experience as a former bank auditor to scrutinize financial statements to be sure your taxpayer dollars are being spent responsibly.

Kelli has continued to fight to eliminate the provision of county-paid health insurance benefits for part-time County Board members, many of whom are business owners, have prominent jobs or are on Medicare. This benefit is the very definition of an entitlement, which Kelli opposes.

As a fiscally conservative Democrat, Kelli is exactly the kind of person we need on the county board. I have known Kelli for over 15 years, during which she has been an active member of First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake and has also contributed her time and energy to many nonprofit organizations.

Kelli and her husband have raised three teenagers, who also frequently donate their time and talent to community nonprofit organizations. Kelli is an excellent example of a skilled, intelligent citizen taking the time to get involved in trying to make our county government run the way it should.

Robert A. Rosulek

Village of Lakewood