Letter: Thank you to Prairie Isle Golf Course

I wish to thank the Prairie Isle Golf Course for their wonderful tribute to veterans at their annual Veterans Salute held Sept. 13 in Crystal Lake.

Hundreds of veterans had a great day of free golf, food and prizes. Also, many thanks to local businesses for their donations and volunteers.

It was a great day to revisit old friends, enjoy the outdoors, and play golf on a perfect fairway. The staff are always over the top to make it a great day.

Best of wishes to a great golf club and its sponsors.

Ron Hameetman

Fox River Grove