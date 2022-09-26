Letter: Workers’ rights should not be part of the state constitution

In my last letter, I said what needed to be said about Amendment One.

In my opinion, it is the second dumbest idea that Springfield has ever come up with. The dumbest was in 1970, when Springfield put into the state constitution the 3% compounded yearly raise for all state union workers and teachers. That is why Illinois is in the shape that it is in. The state pension debt is over $300 billion in the red and will only get worse if Amendment One passes.

But again, don’t take my word for it. On the website Illinois Policy, there is an excellent letter from a minister that explains the bad side of this amendment. Workers already have their rights and their protection, but the union officials want more.

In closing, workers’ rights are worked out in contracts. They have no business and should not be in or part of the state constitution. Springfield should know this.

Wally Gullang

Huntley