Letter: Vote Kelli Wegener for County Board

The midterm elections are fast approaching. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voting choices will be of the most importance. Please vote Kelli Wegener for the new County Board District Five. Wegener is an incumbent on the board, having been redistricted from District Three to the new District Five. She has proven to be a valuable member of the board.

Wegener is currently the vice chair of the board’s Finance Committee. She is well qualified for that position, having an MBA in finance and formerly working as a bank auditor. Wegener has proven to be a fiscally conservative Democrat.

Wegener has represented her constituents very well in many ways, including strongly advocating for a stop light to be installed at the intersection of Walkup Road and the entrance to Prairie Ridge High School.

Most importantly, Wegener possesses the personality and intellect to interact persuasively with a diverse range of fellow board members. She is thoroughly deserving of your vote.

Rob McCutcheon

Crystal Lake