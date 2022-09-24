Letter: Vote for Democrats this November

The second-leading cause of death of children ages 1 to 19 year is gunfire. Yet, even though mass shootings are averaging two to three times per day, we continue to do nothing to stop it.

After Uvalde, Democrat U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer suggested repealing the gun industry’s immunity. The gun industry is not liable for any wrongdoing by someone using their weapons. Not one Republican would sign on to being part of the remedy to mass shootings. Remington recently settled the case brought by a group of Sandy Hook parents for $73 million. They were rightfully afraid that the court would hold that their advertising techniques were not protected by the Immunity Act.

But that’s not the law. If we made the gun industry responsible for the violence wrought with their guns, they would be a lot more careful about how they advertise and whom they sell to. We are the only civilized country in the world with this problem. These are our children we’re talking about, our grandchildren, people we love, yet we refuse to do what’s necessary to keep them safe.

Vote for Democrat senators and Congress people this November. With the numbers strong enough, the Democrats will repeal the immunity law and the gun industry will be forced to change their ways. They have no incentive to do it on their own, as their gun sales spike after every mass shooting. It’s up to us to demand change. That means voting for the candidates with the spine to stand up to the NRA and do what’s necessary.

Karen Lavin

Wonder Lake