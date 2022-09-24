Letter: Mahady for McHenry County Clerk

As an independent voter, I choose candidates based on their experience, integrity and values. I am supporting Mary Mahady for McHenry County Clerk because she has the experience, both as a realtor and as the McHenry Township assessor since 2013.

Mary has also worked in local government on the McHenry County Board of Review and demonstrated strong ethics in every role. In her role as township assessor, Mary has earned the trust of citizens with her fair and open appeal process. She knows how to lead a team of employees and has earned the respect of her colleagues.

Mary Mahady has a track record of excellence that is sorely lacking in the current office of county clerk, which is responsible for the accuracy of ballots, locations and accessibility for voting and the accuracy of your tax bills. The ongoing pattern of incorrect ballots, miscounted ballots and errors leading to incorrect tax bills under the direction of the current county clerk must not be allowed to continue. Voting locations have been changed unnecessarily creating inconvenience and confusion for voters. Voters deserve better.

I trust Mary Mahady to get it right. She will restore excellence and trust in the County Clerk’s office. Please vote for Mary Mahady for county clerk. Early voting starts Sept. 29.

Linnea Kooistra

Woodstock