Letter: Two days brought tragedy to our values

Life is a wonderful, beautiful, sacred gift from eternal energy some call God. I am grateful for life in the USA, for family, friends and community. The sacredness of life is embodied in our Declaration of Independence; all are equal, endowed by creation, with certain rights, liberties, life, the pursuit of happiness. Our Constitution preamble states similar ideals ending with “promote the general welfare for all.”

What has shaken my faith in these ideals and liberties are the school and other shootings with deaths of many people using military weapons. What solidifies this shakiness is Jan. 6, 2021, and July 4, 2022. Those on Jan. 6 called themselves patriots; I say traitors to our cherished values, and human life. Five died during this traitorous act. Others died afterward or were left with serious injuries. It was an invasion of our “Home.” For me this was inspired and encouraged with violence by Donald Trump.

July 4 brought about tragedy on the day all Americans turn to celebrate our freedoms, liberties, justice and peace toward a more perfect union. Instead it led to the deaths of at least nine USA citizens, others injured and hundreds running for their lives.

These days brought fatalities and tragedy to our values. On July 4, for practical purposes all values were taken away. Nowhere in our values are we endowed with the right to own military weapons of mass destruction. It is an issue of ignorant narcissism not a mental illness.

Richard Rill

CrystalLake