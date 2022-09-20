Letter: Railroad agreement

The next time you’re stopped at a train crossing, I hope you take a few minutes to appreciate how trains help our economy and keep moving goods that help us all.

We have a tendency to complain about the delays trains cause to traffic flow. We complain about train whistles late at night. But we need to continue to remind ourselves that trains reduce truck traffic and move goods longer distances and with reduced damage to our environment. They’re also a barometer of a strong growing economy.

I am particularly thankful that labor and management came together to solve their differences. Secretaries Buttigieg and Walsh were instrumental in helping resolve this potential crisis. This is a real example of an activist government rolling up their sleeves and solving problems. I applaud President Biden’s leadership in bringing labor, management and government to the table to solve problems.

This is what 40 years of government experience gives us; results. There was no divisive rhetoric, no name calling and no vilification. Just results.

I hope you remember this when you go to the polls. Vote Democratic, they work for U.S.

Phil Heil

Huntley