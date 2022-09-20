Letter: A well-lived life

On July 30, 2022, our family had a celebration of life for my husband, William “Bill” Nye. It was held at the VFW in McHenry where he received full military honors. I would like to thank VFW Post 4600, the McHenry Combined Veterans Honor Guard, the Great Lakes Honor Guard and Chaplain Ron Reber who gave the very moving Poppy Ceremony.

I am so grateful to those who eulogized Bill and helped me tell the story of his well-lived life. To those who gathered with me and my family, your presence helped us get through a very difficult time and made the unbearable somehow bearable. He was a husband, father, friend, mentor and a proud veteran. He will forever be missed.

Sharon Nye

McHenry