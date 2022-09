Mary true and strong.

Mary seeks truth.

Mary name of the brave.

Mary works for justice.

Mary leads the way.

Mary peace maker.

Mary no bias.

Mary has courage.

Mary not led by propaganda.

Mary fights for civil rights.

Mary fights for women in every part of their life.

Mary fights for the helpless woman in the womb with no voice.

Just laws for all.

Irene Vida

Fox River Grove