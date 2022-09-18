Letter: A civics lesson

How was this country founded? In revolution.

Against what? Against the abuse of power by the government.

Why did the founding fathers write the Constitution? To protect us from our own government.

How? By a system of checks and balances.

Does this apply to local governments? Yes. In local governments the executive branch is the staff, which invariably wants bigger government. The board’s job is to be a check on the bureaucracy.

What should a board member do? Watch out for the taxpayers by making sure the government provides all the services and only those services it should provide, at the proper level and for the lowest possible cost. Trustees should be a check on the bureaucracy – skeptics, not cheerleaders.

Is this what happens? Almost never.

People run for the park board because they want more money for parks. People run for the school board because they want more money for schools. Even City Council members quickly come to identify with “their” government and defend of it against any “complainers.” They believe the government is the city, and so making the government bigger equals making the city better.

How can we fix this? Run for office. We need normal, moderate people who just want the government to run efficiently. If you don’t run, then the boards will, by default, be run by the cheerleaders. Serving on a board doesn’t take special skills and it doesn’t take inordinate time. It takes maintaining a professional distance from staff, some skepticism, the independence to seek outside advice and a little humility when questioned.

Steve Willson

Lakewood