Letter: Support Mary Mahady

It’s important to vote. It is our opportunity, indeed our responsibility, to go to the ballot box and select the person(s) we think will most appropriately reflect our values and put the issues we feel most strongly about front and center of the work they accomplish as they represent us. It is our chance to voice our thoughts on issues from referenda, legislation and community initiatives.

It’s why I’m asking for your support for Mary Mahady for County Clerk.

Because our vote is our voice, we cannot afford to have the number of errors we encounter with every election. Incorrect ballots, miscounted ballots, errors leading to inaccurate tax bills and voting locations changed unnecessarily cannot continue to be a way the County Clerk’s office does business. It matters not which party you support; you have the right to have your vote counted and done so accurately.

As a Realtor she is immensely aware of property and their values in McHenry County. As the existing McHenry Township Assessor, Mary is very familiar with how our local government works because she works in it every day. Mary has experience managing employees at multiple disciplines. She has the integrity to make sure when you vote, your vote will be given the utmost priority.

Please vote for Mary Mahady on Nov. 8.

Anna Gifford

Huntley