Letter: A Republican dilemma

I strongly disagree with President Biden’s decisions on immigration and loan forgiving. There is no way, however, that I could vote for former President Trump over any of the other leading possible Republican candidates.

I am constantly amazed that clear-thinking Republican voters have allowed themselves to be hoodwinked by the former president.

The former president encouraged MAGA insurrectionists to storm the U.S Capitol, and then stood by as they damaged the Capitol while searching for Vice President Pence.

Victor Darst

Huntley