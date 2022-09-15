Letter: We need to vote Democratic

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, we all have a choice to make. Do we want Democrats in control of Congress or Republicans?

Over the past two years, with Democrats in control, we experienced the passage of legislation to help offset the effects of COVID-19 on our small businesses. We’ve seen the passage of much needed infrastructure legislation. We’ve seen the passage of CHIPS legislation to help bring the manufacturing of much needed microchips back to the U.S. We’ve seen the passage of legislation to help our vets suffering from burn pit ailments get much needed help. Legislation to strengthen medical insurance was passed, along with prescription drug pricing and controlling diabetic insulin costs. Don’t forget a step forward in sensible gun control legislation.

Passing big legislation initiatives requires discipline, unity, and foresight. Democrats come together to help average Americans solve the problems and challenges we face everyday. More needs to be done. We need Democrats in control to get the job done.

Republicans had their chance for two years with the former president. All they came up with, short of vilification, name-calling, and hate mongering, is to give the wealthiest among us another tax break. A break they didn’t need and one that only widened the wealth disparity in our country. And, no, it didn’t pay for itself.

In order to get big things done and move this country forward, we need to vote for Democrats. They vote for us.

Phil Heil

Huntley