Letter: Politicians should answer to the people

I recently attended a coffee event with a local politician, and a constituent asked this elected official what is important to them. Have we abdicated our authority to let someone else make our decisions?

Politicians answer to the people, not to their political party.

This is the season for promises, until elected, and then those promises will get tossed aside because they can’t get fired until the next election cycle.

While my agenda is to support my fellow veterans, the issues bleed over to the local community.

I have contacted our federal officials on legislative issues to prevent suicide, and both Tammy Duckworth and our Democratic congresspersons have ignored the issue.

We cover up the fact that suicide rates in grade schools, high schools and colleges have increased. Most are preventable, but no elected officials are doing anything that can help reduce the problem.

If you don’t do your real homework, we will get the same results by sending the same people back to Washington. We do the hiring, not political parties.

Mike Ruffner

Antioch